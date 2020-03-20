Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.21 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.