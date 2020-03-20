Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

TPTX stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,058,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,345.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.