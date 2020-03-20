TUI (LON:TUI) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

TUI (LON:TUI) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TUI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

LON TUI opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.50) on Friday. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 370.42 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 681.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 889.05.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

