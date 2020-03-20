Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tufin Software Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -27.23% -42.49% -18.08% Tufin Software Technologies Competitors -4.28% -1.67% 0.63%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tufin Software Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 5 0 2.50 Tufin Software Technologies Competitors 519 1968 2604 109 2.44

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $23.44, indicating a potential upside of 242.76%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 53.21%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million -$28.12 million -6.77 Tufin Software Technologies Competitors $1.76 billion $53.41 million 13.63

Tufin Software Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies. Tufin Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies rivals beat Tufin Software Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

