TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at CIBC

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

Shares of TSE:AND stock opened at C$20.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. TSE:AND has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.