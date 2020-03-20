Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.11. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $28,315,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trustmark by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

