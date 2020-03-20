Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 10% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) traded down 10% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.43, 560,286 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 291,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Specifically, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $674,995. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 77,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $15,466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 1,719,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

