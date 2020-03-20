Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.65. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Trican Well Service traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 900583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCW. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

In other news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,075.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

