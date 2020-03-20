Trane Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trane in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trane in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TT opened at $81.73 on Friday. Trane has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

