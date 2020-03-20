Traders Purchase Large Volume of United Natural Foods Call Options (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 1,457 call options.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

