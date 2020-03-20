Traders Buy High Volume of Garrett Motion Call Options (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 740% compared to the typical volume of 303 call options.

GTX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $9,040,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.