Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 4,951 call options.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

