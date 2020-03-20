Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.08

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.08 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 14642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Toro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.