TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Lowered to C$1.75

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$5.50 to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.58.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TOG stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 53.57%. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.41%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.