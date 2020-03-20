Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

