TheStreet Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to D

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.55 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 127,444 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 208,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,415 and sold 279,358 shares valued at $22,637,229. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

