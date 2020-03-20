TheStreet Lowers Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) to D+

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE:BH.A opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.23. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $817.00.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

