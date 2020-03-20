TheStreet Lowers Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to C+

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of ARCC opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 374,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

