TheStreet Lowers Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.41). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.83%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 126,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,216.41. Corporate insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

