TheStreet Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to D+

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. CIRCOR International’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 105.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

