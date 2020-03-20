Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Textron worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Textron by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

