Texas Capital Bancshares Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

