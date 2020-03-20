Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Cut to Sell at G.Research

G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TTPH opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.33. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.68) by $2.93. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 950.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.