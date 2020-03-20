Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tervita from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tervita stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Tervita has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

