Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 483.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348,070 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $33,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Honeycomb Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.1% during the 4th quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 6,328,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,153 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,496,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

