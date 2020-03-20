TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$57.00 to C$51.00. The stock traded as low as C$21.19 and last traded at C$21.68, with a volume of 828521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.99.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

