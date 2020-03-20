Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Television Francaise 1 has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Television Francaise 1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

