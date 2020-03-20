TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 18.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) dropped 18.8% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TechnipFMC traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $5.01, approximately 8,666,113 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,984,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

