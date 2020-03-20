TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 202784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $402,274,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

