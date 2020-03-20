TD Securities Cuts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$5.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.45.

ERF opened at C$2.12 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The stock has a market cap of $492.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

The business also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

