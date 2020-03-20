TD Securities Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

CEU opened at C$0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.06.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

