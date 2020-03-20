TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Cut to D at TheStreet

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.75 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,014.40. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 147,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

