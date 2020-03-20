Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Raised to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Taisho Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating for the company.

TAIPY stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

