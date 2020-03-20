Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.99

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 2599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $639.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.13.
In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,652 shares of company stock valued at $845,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.