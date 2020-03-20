Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.99

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 2599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $639.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,626.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,652 shares of company stock valued at $845,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

