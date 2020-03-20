T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.65

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from T Clarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CTO stock opened at GBX 80.56 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. T Clarke has a twelve month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 141 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of $34.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.29.
About T Clarke
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for T Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.