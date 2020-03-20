T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.65

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from T Clarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTO stock opened at GBX 80.56 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. T Clarke has a twelve month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 141 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of $34.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.29.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

