Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Synopsys stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

