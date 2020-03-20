Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Down 23% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) fell 23% on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $32.64, 950,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 711,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,310,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

