Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.03

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 247842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

