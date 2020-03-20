Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.03

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 247842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
