SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

