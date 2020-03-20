S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Director Robert D. Straus Buys 15,000 Shares

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Director Robert D. Straus acquired 15,000 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.07 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

