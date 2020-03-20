Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

