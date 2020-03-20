SunTrust Banks Weighs in on South State Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on South State in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SSB stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. South State has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.