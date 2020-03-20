SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NOG stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 583,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,947,863 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,332.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

