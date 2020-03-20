SunTrust Banks Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.