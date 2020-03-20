SunTrust Banks Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $42.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 104.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,140,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,152 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after buying an additional 1,919,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,810,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

