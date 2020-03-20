SunTrust Banks Comments on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.