SunTrust Banks Comments on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

