SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $463,695,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.