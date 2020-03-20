SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,450,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after buying an additional 507,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 126,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

