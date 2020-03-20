Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $25.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

SU stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

