Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $25.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.43% from the stock’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.
SU stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.