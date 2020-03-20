Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €89.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.83 ($95.16).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €46.16 ($53.67) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.77. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.91.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

